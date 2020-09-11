A Hailey woman was arrested last Friday after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a local hardware store, including a chainsaw that she apparently tried to hide in her pants and under her jacket before being contacted by law enforcement.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Sgt. Charles Cox, Cox was dispatched to Idaho Lumber in Hailey last Friday afternoon for a report of a theft. The store manager told Cox that a woman had entered the store and left with a bag full of merchandise along with a chainsaw tucked under the back of her jacket.
Law enforcement made contact with Shawna Marie Hernandez, 39, in Bellevue, where she allegedly told officers that she had come into the hardware store with items to compare. According to the affidavit, she changed her story multiple times, ultimately admitting to taking $1,149 in stolen merchandise.
Hernandez faces two felony charges of grand theft and burglary. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22, at which time the judge must find sufficient evidence to bind the case to district court for felony prosecution.
