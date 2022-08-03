A Hailey woman faces up to five years in state prison for allegedly driving a stolen Honda Civic from Shoshone to Bellevue.
At least eight officers and three agencies participated in the arrest of 45-year-old Andrea Marie Jilleen Sohns the afternoon of Thursday, July 28, according to police reports.
Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies first received a tip from Lincoln County around 4:55 p.m. Thursday to be on the lookout for a stolen bronze 2002 Honda Civic traveling north on state Highway 75, the office said in a press release.
According to a police report filed by BCSO Deputy Jeremy Baker, Baker was dispatched to Main Street in Bellevue around the same time after BCSO detective Kerri Taylor radioed in that she was following the suspect vehicle north on Gannett Road toward Bellevue.
Sohns, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pulled over at Honeysuckle Street in Bellevue and arrested at gunpoint by Taylor, Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer and a deputy-in-training accompanying Shelamer, Baker wrote. Two Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and BCSO Sgt. John Lowder also participated in the investigation.
Upon Sohns’ arrest on a felony charge of receiving, transferring or possessing a stolen vehicle, she allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and, according to the report, failed a walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand sobriety test administered by Baker, leading to an additional misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, Baker stated.
“I observed her to be very fidgety, talking fast, repetitive, swaying, varying balance, slurred speech, speech tics, repetitive movements of the mouth ... based on my training and experience it appeared Andrea was under the influence of a narcotic or controlled substance,” Baker wrote in his report.
BCSO Deputy Matt Reichert, a certified drug recognition expert, said he determined in an interview that Sohns was under the influence of a stimulant and Sohns allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine two weeks prior, Baker stated. Blood-draw results were still pending as of Monday.
Sohns entered not-guilty pleas to the felony auto theft and misdemeanor DUI charges at her arraignment in Fifth District Magistrate Court on July 29. She remained in the Blaine County Jail on $2,000 bond on Monday.
The Honda Civic was released back to the owner, a Hailey man, and no damage to the car was noted, the local sheriff’s office reported. ￼
