A Hailey woman faces up to five years in state prison for allegedly driving a stolen Honda Civic from Shoshone to Bellevue.

At least eight officers and three agencies participated in the arrest of 45-year-old Andrea Marie Jilleen Sohns the afternoon of Thursday, July 28, according to police reports.

Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies first received a tip from Lincoln County around 4:55 p.m. Thursday to be on the lookout for a stolen bronze 2002 Honda Civic traveling north on state Highway 75, the office said in a press release.

