A Jerome man is facing up to seven years in prison after police allegedly found cocaine in his pants pocket during a traffic stop in the Woodside area of Hailey.

According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Officer Tim Ragusa, Ragusa noticed a Dodge Ram 1500 truck traveling south on Woodside Boulevard with a headlight out around 6:37 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Ragusa stated that he stopped the truck near the intersection of Laurelwood Drive for the headlight issue. While making contact with the driver and a passenger—later identified as 25-year-old Cody Duane Scott Herrera of Jerome—Ragusa allegedly smelled “a faint odor of marijuana” from inside the vehicle and shared that observation with the occupants, according to his report. Both the driver and Herrera denied smoking marijuana and the driver allegedly told Ragusa that he was “welcome” to search the truck, Ragusa wrote.

