A Ketchum man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence that originated from June 3 traffic stop in Hailey.

Around 9:57 p.m. that evening, Hailey Police Department Officer Jeremiah Linderman pulled over a grey Subaru Forester that he observed “stopped on Myrtle Street facing east” with a broken headlight, according to Linderman’s probable-cause affidavit he filed with the court.

After following the vehicle to a nearby gas station and activating his lights, Linderman allegedly saw “multiple” empty beer cans inside and said he smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from” the driver, whom he identified as 61-year-old Pablo Delacruz Zavala-Beltran.

