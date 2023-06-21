A Ketchum man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence that originated from June 3 traffic stop in Hailey.
Around 9:57 p.m. that evening, Hailey Police Department Officer Jeremiah Linderman pulled over a grey Subaru Forester that he observed “stopped on Myrtle Street facing east” with a broken headlight, according to Linderman’s probable-cause affidavit he filed with the court.
After following the vehicle to a nearby gas station and activating his lights, Linderman allegedly saw “multiple” empty beer cans inside and said he smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from” the driver, whom he identified as 61-year-old Pablo Delacruz Zavala-Beltran.
Zavala-Beltran was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly failing three field sobriety tests, according to Linderman’s statement. A subsequent breathalyzer test administered twice showed that Zavala-Beltran’s blood-alcohol levels were approximately 0.177 and 0.179, over twice the legal limit, the affidavit states.
Zavala-Beltran has two previous DUI convictions, one in March 2014 and another in November 2016, automatically elevating his most recent charge to a felony. He was placed into custody of the Blaine County Jail and released on $7,500 bond, according to court documents.
Zavala-Beltran was arraigned in Magistrate Court on June 5 and is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Haemmerle for a preliminary hearing the morning of Thursday, June 22, to determine if his case will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court. He is being represented by Public Defender Robert T. Curl. ￼
Commented