A Hailey resident faces a single charge of sexual abuse of a minor after a 13-year-old was reported missing from their home on Dec. 2.
Jacob Moses Keene, 20, became a suspect after an investigation by law enforcement determined that the minor may be at his home in Hailey. The minor was found in Keene’s bedroom closet, and Keene allegedly admitted to knowing the minor was below the age of 18. Keene was taken into custody by the Hailey Police Department for questioning.
According to Keene and activity on his cellphone, he and the minor became friends on Snapchat on Nov. 25 and began messaging each other. Keene allegedly admitted that once he and the minor were together, the minor told him that they were 17 and then 16, at which point Keene began to question the exact age of the minor, but continued to engage with them, physically.
During and interview with police, the alleged victim stated that Keene had touched them, but that no intercourse took place.
Keene pleaded not guilt to the felony charge on Jan. 25, and is scheduled for a pretrial conference hearing on June 21, with a three-day jury trial scheduled for July.
