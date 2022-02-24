The Hailey Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and take their car keys with them after receiving several reports of vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins on Saturday night.
Reports came in from “all throughout the city,” from the Mother Lode Loop area to south Woodside, the department stated on Sunday.
Unlocked vehicles have been a main target for opportunistic thieves, according to Police Chief Steve England.
On Sunday, the department urged residents via Facebook to store valuable items—such as electronics, jewelry, wallets, medications and even handguns—out of sight. Garage door opener remotes are another valuable that may not come to mind right away.
“Never leave your garage door opener out in the open, so your home/garage cannot be accessed so easily,” the department stated.
Signs of rummaging and entry, such as vehicle doors left open or dome lights left on, should be reported to the Hailey Police Department at 208-788-3531.
“Also, please call if you have any home surveillance video, as we might be able to get a picture of the suspect(s),” the department stated. ￼
