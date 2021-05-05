A Hailey man has been sentenced to 56 days in jail followed by three years’ probation and a $3,000 fine after pleading guilty to felony driving under the influence last month.
Rodolfo Lee Chavez, 25, was sentenced on April 12 after entering a plea on Jan. 25 to the felony offense. The terms of his plea agreement dismissed a misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges that resulted from the same traffic stop that led to his arrest.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Slinker, Slinker pulled over Chavez’s vehicle for driving with high beams on while approaching Slinker’s vehicle on state Highway 75 near Gimlet on Sept. 6.
Chavez ultimately provided a breath sample of .206, above the legal limit of .08. Chavez had two previous DUI convictions—one in 2016 and a second in 2019—making his third DUI offense a felony.
During his sentencing hearing, Chavez said he has been trying hard to be a better person since his arrest in September and the birth of his son. Having a child “was a big wakeup call,” he told the court, according to court minutes from Chavez’s sentencing hearing.
Beyond the jail time, Chavez will have a suspended driver’s license for one year and is ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle he operates, which will require a breath sample before the vehicle will start.
Commented