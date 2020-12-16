A Hailey man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea to felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine.
Abel Dominguez-Rivera, 33, was arrested after an investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team found more than five ounces of meth in his car during a traffic stop earlier this year.
During the sentencing hearing on Dec. 7, Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback told the court that Dominguez-Rivera “made a business choice about how to make money and support his family” when he decided to sell drugs.
According to an affidavit for arrest written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, Reichert pulled over a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu around 11 p.m. on June 3 for speeding on state Highway 75 near Woodside Boulevard. Dominguez-Rivera was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement that the meth in the vehicle was his. In total, he had 149.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
Dominguez-Rivera will serve a minimum of three years on his 10-year sentence and intends to return to Mexico following his release from prison, according to court records. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $97 in restitution to the state for drug testing.
