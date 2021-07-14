A Hailey man has been ordered to serve up to a year in prison, completing a retained jurisdiction, following a three-day jury trial in April that resulted in two guilty verdicts, one for felony domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Ricardo Juarez-Castro, 33, was sentenced on June 28. On the day of his sentencing, Blaine County Chief Prosecutor Matthew Fredback told the court that Juarez-Castro has “no remorse or accountability,” for his actions on Dec. 7, 2019.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Detective Todd Peck, Juarez-Castro was arrested following a report of incidents of domestic battery involving a deadly weapon. The victim presented with a “large bruise/swelling beginning to form on the left side of her face,” according to the affidavit.
Fredback told the court that since the case began in 2019, Juarez-Castro had violated a no-contact order three times and had accumulated a new felony and a new misdemeanor charge.
Fredback did not agree that treatment was appropriate in this case—a retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, includes intensive in-patient therapy while incarcerated—noting that treatment “requires an acknowledgement that one has done something wrong,” something he said that Juarez-Castro had never done.
Juarez-Castro made no comments to the court during his time to give a statement prior to sentencing.
In addition to the rider, Juarez-Castro was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and complete a domestic violence offender intervention program. If unsuccessful on the rider, Juarez-Castro faces an underlying sentence of seven years.
