A Hailey man has been sentenced to 300 days in jail and six years of probation following a guilty plea to a felony aggravated battery charge in January.
Jason A. Quintana, 40, was charged with the offense after an altercation at a bar in Hailey that left the victim with a fractured cheekbone, 12 stitches and a concussion on Aug. 4.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Sgt. Charles Cox, officers responded to the Red Shoe bar in Hailey around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 4 for a report of a battery. According to Cox’s report, there was a dispute between Quintana and the victim after it was alleged that the victim had spoken to Quintana’s girlfriend at the bar.
Quintana admitted in the report to punching the victim three times in the face.
During a sentencing hearing on May 21, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Quintana to probation with a possible 14-year prison sentence if probation is revoked due to a violation of the terms.
Of the 300 jail days ordered, 24 days were credited for time served, and after 126 days a status conference will be held to determine if Quintana must serve the remaining time. That determination will be based on whether he has an acceptable plan to create a stable living situation and find a job when he leaves jail.
