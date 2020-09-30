A Hailey man has been sentenced to 16 days in the Blaine County Detention Center followed by two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge in July, which was initially filed as a felony offense in February.
Emmanuel Ortega-Aguayo pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child on July 22 and was sentenced on Sept. 19. Ortega-Aguayo was initially arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, after a report of a domestic dispute in progress.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Jacy Baird, Baird responded to a call of a domestic battery in progress in Woodside in the early hours of Feb. 18. Baird said that victim was described as having “a clear imprint of teeth on [the victim’s] skin,” according to the affidavit, and also had a cut lip.
Ortega-Aguayo is scheduled to report to the jail on Oct. 2, according to court records.
