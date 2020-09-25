A Hailey man has been sentenced to two days in jail and a minimum of one year on supervised probation following a guilty plea to an amended felony charge.
Hector Alejandro Salas, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Sept. 15 for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery without traumatic injury following an incident that occurred on Jan. 4.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Casey Ward, Ward was dispatched to a residence in Hailey around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic battery.
According to prior reporting by the Mountain Express, the victim told Ward that she had called 911 because a verbal dispute with Salas was beginning to scare her when Salas allegedly said he wanted to kill her and threatened her with a gun.
Salas has already served his jail time, according to court records, but will be responsible for completing 40 hours of community service within 120 days and will also be responsible for paying nearly $1,000 in court fines, restitution and reimbursement to the Blaine County Public Defender’s Office.
