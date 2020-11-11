A Hailey man has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to dispensing a controlled substance by a practitioner and to acquiring or obtaining a substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, according to a press release from the U.S. Depart of Justice, District of Montana.
Bradley John Stoick, 70, was sentenced Nov. 6 after accepting a plea agreement on July 30.
Stoick admitted to dispensing opioids to himself and to a friend using forged or altered prescriptions with the signature of a doctor, according to the Department of Justice.
“The doctor whose name and signature were on those prescriptions never saw Stoick as a patient and did not issue any of those prescriptions,” the Department said in the press release.
Stoick, who worked as a pharmacist at Ennis Pharmacy in Ennis, Mont., filled his fraudulent prescription orders and altered a prescription for a friend, increasing the strength of the prescription from five Norco tablets at 325 mg to 10 tablets. Norco contains hydrocodone, a powerful opioid.
“Mr. Stoick abused his position as a pharmacist to fraudulently prescribe himself opioids and to illegally send opioids to a friend,” U.S. attorney Kurt Alme said in the press release. “Health care professionals and other licensed providers must comply with the law in dispensing all drugs, especially opioids, and they will be held accountable if they don’t.”
Following his prison time, Stoick must serve five months of home confinement, three years of supervised probation and pay a fine of $4,500.
Ennis Pharmacy was also ordered to pay $125,000 in fines and ordered to make several changes to its operating procedure following the conclusion of a separate civil case that was settled in July.
