A Hailey man was handed a 10-year suspended prison sentence and a five-year driver’s license suspension last Monday following felony convictions of eluding a police officer and driving under the influence.
Juan Juarez-Bedolla, 40, was also ordered to pay $830 in court costs, $100 in law-enforcement reimbursement and $100 for lab work. He previously pleaded guilty to the two felony charges on Nov. 17 in a plea deal that dismissed a misdemeanor open container charge.
Juarez-Bedolla has an immigration hold and will likely be deported, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill stated at his Feb. 7 sentencing hearing.
The man’s felony charges stem from a short pursuit around Hailey the evening of June 14, 2021, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Gustavo Cervantes.
According to that affidavit, Cervantes was dispatched to an area near East Bullion Street for a report of an intoxicated driver. In pursuing the reported vehicle—a tan 2014 Dodge Ram 1500—Cervantes said that he saw the truck “weaving within its lane and coming approximately a foot and a half from vehicles parked on the side of Main Street” in Hailey.
Once Cervantes turned on his emergency lights, the driver failed to yield “and proceeded to elude me while increasing its speed,” Cervantes wrote in the affidavit. The truck allegedly reached speeds of up to 60 mph before ultimately crashing into a parked car on East Croy Street. According to Cervantes’ report, the driver then jumped out of the truck and ran into an apartment.
Juarez-Bedolla was charged with felony driving under the influence due to four prior DUI convictions after a blood draw obtained through a warrant determined he was above the .08 legal limit. ￼
