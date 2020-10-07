A Hailey man has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction program within the Idaho Department of Correction following a probation violation on a prior felony conviction for witness intimidation, to which he admitted.
Sergio Diaz-Rodriguez, 26, was put on three years of supervised probation for the conviction in May, following a plea agreement. Three days after the sentencing, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and a probation violation in the witness intimidation case after a probation officer conducted a routine residence check and found the controlled substance in his home.
Diaz-Rodriguez will now serve prison time, completing a retained jurisdiction program for up to one year before a judge will decide whether he has been successful within the program, or if he should be sentenced to the suspended prison duration of three to five years.
According to court records, Diaz-Rodriguez was initially arrested on Nov. 2 after threatening a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Feb. 27 and was sentenced on May 11.
In the recent case, Diaz-Rodriguez was sentenced on Sept. 21 and ordered to report to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 28, where he will remain until his transport to a prison facility.
