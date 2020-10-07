A Hailey man has been sentenced to federal prison following a plea agreement in July for a felony offense of possession of child pornography that had been under investigation since 2018.
Noah Fischman, 20, will serve three years in prison and 15 years of supervised probation following his sentence, after pleading guilty to the felony offense on July 7, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, District of Idaho.
Fischman was sentenced on Oct. 2.
According to the Department of Justice, an investigation into Fischman began after two websites, ChatStep and Skype, reported that child pornography had been uploaded to “various online accounts between June 5, 2016 and Nov. 3, 2018.” The IP address used to upload the images was tied to Fischman’s residence in Hailey, the press release states.
Following a search warrant obtained by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 4,900 files of child pornography were found on Fischman’s computer and he later admitted to accessing and saving images of child pornography.
In addition to the prison term, Fischman was ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims.
