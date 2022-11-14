A Hailey man was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Oct. 24 in accordance with a plea deal that upheld his original felony domestic battery charge but dismissed a sentencing enhancement for committing domestic violence in front of a child.
Cristhian Quinonez-Ames, 35, was arrested the morning of Dec. 16, 2021, following a report of domestic battery.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department officer Gustavo Cervantes, Hailey Police Chief Steve England, Assistant Chief Todd Peck, officer Andrew Tucker and Cervantes entered an apartment in Woodside subdivision on Dec. 16 following a 911 call from the victim.
The officers observed “two large bumps” on the victim’s forehead, “which were beginning to swell and change color,” Cervantes stated. The victim told police that an argument with Quinonez-Ames had become violent. The victim declined transport to St. Luke’s Wood River against the advice of EMS personnel, Cervantes stated.
Quinonez-Ames told police a different version of events in which the victim punched him first and he pushed her in response, according to the report.
Police were able to verify that the altercation took place in front of at least one minor, Cervantes wrote.
On Oct. 24, county prosecutor Stacie Summerhill commented on the severity of the victim’s injuries and argued that Quinonez-Ames had not been accountable for his actions. She also noted that Quinonez-Ames had violated a no-contact order with the victim earlier in the year.
Summerhill recommended a suspended five-year prison sentence with two years fixed and three years indeterminate, two years on probation, 30 days jail and a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended. She also requested an extension of the no-contact order between both parties during the probation period.
Defense attorney Brian Williams asked Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson to order community service work, such as road cleanup on the weekends, in lieu of actual jail time. He described his client as a financially supportive father and pointed out that Quinonez-Ames had stayed sober since 2021 and kept up with child support and daycare payments. Williams further argued that jail time would cause Quinonez-Ames to fall behind on childcare payments. He also explained that his client had only violated his no-contact-order because he was anxious to see his children.
After 15 minutes of deliberation, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson admonished Quinonez-Ames to “never resort to” violence again. He stuck to Summerhill’s recommendation of a suspended five-year prison sentence, but with three years fixed and two years indeterminate, and placed Quinonez-Ames on three years of supervised probation.
Williamson also imposed a $5,000 “violent offender” fine to be paid to the victim as well as a separate $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended.
As part of his probation, Quinonez-Ames must attend a domestic violence rehabilitation program and bring an interpreter to translate the lessons, Williamson ordered. He must also not contact his victim through 2025 unless absolutely necessary to set up visits with his children. Fifth District Magistrate Court will handle the custody matter and determine the appropriate type of contact with the children later this year, Williamson said.
The judge added that Quinonez-Ames has been scheduled to be deported to Peru since 2015 and may not be in the local community much longer. While Williamson believed a jail sentence was appropriate for a violent crime, he said, deportation would not be “in the best interests” of Quinonez-Ames’ children.
In a statement to the court, Quinonez-Ames said he would follow all sentencing orders and continue to support his children.
Quinonez-Ames originally faced up to 20 years in prison for domestic battery in the presence of child, but had his maximum sentence dropped to 10 years on May 15 after pleading guilty to a slightly less serious charge of domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury. ￼
