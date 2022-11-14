Cristhian Quinonez-Ames

A Hailey man was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on Oct. 24 in accordance with a plea deal that upheld his original felony domestic battery charge but dismissed a sentencing enhancement for committing domestic violence in front of a child.

Cristhian Quinonez-Ames, 35, was arrested the morning of Dec. 16, 2021, following a report of domestic battery.

According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department officer Gustavo Cervantes, Hailey Police Chief Steve England, Assistant Chief Todd Peck, officer Andrew Tucker and Cervantes entered an apartment in Woodside subdivision on Dec. 16 following a 911 call from the victim.

