A Hailey man faces up to 10 years in state prison if found guilty of felony driving under the influence, a charge he picked up following a traffic stop at the Main and Bullion street intersection in Hailey.

At 10:53 p.m. on March 4, Hailey Police Department Officer Jeremiah Linderman pulled over a black Dodge Ram truck that he had observed “turn west onto Bullion Street without using a blinker and [fail] to come to a complete stop,” according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit Linderman filed with the court.

After stopping the vehicle, Linderman allegedly smelled alcohol from the interior. The driver, identified as 62-year-old Steven Dale Ferguson, presented with “bloodshot” eyes and “sustained nystagmus [visible jerkiness in eye movement],” the affidavit states.

