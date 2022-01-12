A Hailey man who allegedly choked a person in November pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony attempted strangulation last week.
James Brian Dobos, 51, entered the plea at his arraignment in Fifth District Court on Monday, Jan. 3. He was originally arrested and charged with attempted strangulation on Nov. 20. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. John Lowder, the officer was dispatched at 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 20 to a residence in north Hailey following a 911 hang-up.
Upon arrival, Lowder wrote that he observed the alleged victim in distress with “red marks” on their neck and chest.
While speaking to the alleged victim, Lowder said that he could see “four visible marks” on the left side of their neck consistent with where a right hand would have choked them. Lowder also stated that he was able to identify what he believed to be a thumb print.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told Lowder that Dobos had choked them using one hand that night. They also described fearing for their life in a follow-up interview with BCSO Sgt. Bradley Mecham.
Dobos denied that anything had become physical, according to the affidavit.
Court records show that Dobos posted $2,500 bond on Nov. 22 and was not allowed any contact with the alleged victim as a condition of his release.
At a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7, the alleged victim minimized the harm presented to officers in November. Lowder, however, showed photos of the red marks on the alleged victim’s neck that he had taken the night of the incident, which Magistrate Judge Daniel Dolan found—in addition to officers’ testimony—to be probable cause to bind the case over to District Court.
On Jan. 3, Judge Ned Williamson set a two-day jury trial to begin in Hailey at 9 a.m. on April 26. ￼
