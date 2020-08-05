A Hailey man has had a felony charge of domestic battery amended to misdemeanor domestic battery following a plea agreement.
Chad Neil Moxley, 41, is scheduled for sentencing on the misdemeanor charge on Aug. 31.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Jacy Baird, he and another officer were dispatched to a residence in Hailey around 10 p.m. on June 9 for a report of a domestic battery. According to Baird’s report, Moxley admitted that he had been arguing with the victim but that the argument had not turned physical.
Police noted that the victim had a “large bruised swollen area above her right eye,” and “[the victim’s] right eye lid was starting to bruise and had a bluish color to it,” according to the affidavit.
According to court records, an amended complaint was filed on July 22, reducing the felony to a misdemeanor, to which Moxley pleaded guilty that same day.
