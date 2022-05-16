A Hailey man remained in serious condition on Monday following an overnight crash with another biker on the Wood River Trail system in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum on Sunday.
Reed Stokes, 31, collided with fellow biker Cole Wells, 33, also a Hailey resident, near the intersection of West Canyon Run Boulevard and Warm Springs Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to reports from the Ketchum Fire Department and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Wells was traveling southeast on the bike path into Ketchum from Warm Springs with a headlamp light on when an “oncoming vehicle with its headlights on made it difficult to see” Stokes, who was headed northwest without a light, according to a statement from Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.
“The riders clipped handlebars as they attempted to pass each other, sending both Wells and Stokes to the ground,” the Sheriff’s Office stated Monday.
Stokes was initially transported by a Ketchum Fire Department ambulance to Wood River Medical Center with serious injuries. Wells declined medical treatment for a minor injury, the Sheriff’s Office said. Stokes was later transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise around 4 a.m., according to flight records.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, the Sheriff's Office said.
“The Ketchum Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of wearing a helmet and using proper lights while riding a bicycle,” Ketchum Fire Department Chief Bill McLaughlin told the Express in a Monday email.
Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider confirmed Stokes’ condition on Monday afternoon. The hospital defines a patient in “serious condition” as someone who is “acutely ill,” with vital signs “not within normal limits.”
Stokes works as a rafting guide at Far and Away Adventures in Ketchum, according to the outfitter’s website.
Commented