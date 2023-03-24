Editor's Note

As policy, the Express publishes mugshots after a felony conviction, no on arraignment. 

A Hailey man received a five-year suspended prison sentence and a three-year period of supervised probation as part of a March 14 formal conviction of felony criminal possession of a bank card.

Rene A. Rios, 27, was found guilty of stealing a customer’s misplaced credit card in August 2022, which he used to buy lottery tickets, according to a police report from Hailey Police Department officer Jose Luna.

At sentencing on March 13, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a five-year period in custody with three years fixed and two indeterminate, but suspended the sentence and instead ordered Rios to spend three years on felony probation. He also ordered Rios to pay around $660 in restitution to the customer’s bank and, as a condition of probation, spend 27 days in county jail with work-release privileges starting on April 1.

