A Hailey man received a five-year suspended prison sentence and a three-year period of supervised probation as part of a March 14 formal conviction of felony criminal possession of a bank card.
Rene A. Rios, 27, was found guilty of stealing a customer’s misplaced credit card in August 2022, which he used to buy lottery tickets, according to a police report from Hailey Police Department officer Jose Luna.
At sentencing on March 13, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a five-year period in custody with three years fixed and two indeterminate, but suspended the sentence and instead ordered Rios to spend three years on felony probation. He also ordered Rios to pay around $660 in restitution to the customer’s bank and, as a condition of probation, spend 27 days in county jail with work-release privileges starting on April 1.
Rios faces an underlying sentence up to 60 days of discretionary jail time for violating any conditions of probation. One such condition is a requirement to seek “advice from a medical health professional” and take medication as prescribed.
According to a police report from Hailey Police Department officer Jose Luna, a Hailey resident alerted the department on Aug. 15, 2022, to five unauthorized purchases made on her credit card that week totaling around $660. The purchases were all made at the same Hailey gas station and included “$300 worth of lottery tickets on two separate occasions, a Bud Light and some chips,” according to the report.
The resident told officers that her husband had misplaced the credit card while buying a car wash in Hailey on Aug. 9 and left it on the kiosk outside, Luna stated. The report goes on to state that in a subsequent interview with police, Rios, an employee of the car wash, initially said that no credit cards had been turned in at the car wash, but changed his story after Luna presented him with a printout of Rios’s gas-station transactions and camera footage stills of Rios at the counter.
Rios’ fraudulent transactions were about $340 short of a felony grand theft charge, which under Idaho code indicates over $1,000 worth of stolen goods.
On Jan. 3, Rios entered a guilty plea to the charge but explained to Williamson that someone else had given him the card number, and he hadn’t thought to double-check the card. Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill countered that there was sufficient evidence that Rios should have known the card was not his.
In court on March 13, Summerhill argued for a stiffer sentence—including a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended and six months of jail time—due to how often the bank card was used and a more recent drug test that came back positive for marijuana.
Public Defender Doug Nelson noted that Rios has kept up a good record of employment, and Rios told the court that he had enlisted in dialectical behavior therapy to resolve mental health concerns.
Rios continued to maintain his version of events throughout, which Williamson said he found hard to believe. The judge, however, said he understood that Rios was having “financial difficulties” at the time of the crime and recognized positive comments from Rios’ employer, adding that he believed mental-health treatment would be a “positive” next step for Rios. ￼
Editor’s Note: As policy, the Express publishes mugshots after a felony conviction, not on arraignment.
