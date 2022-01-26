A 34-year-old Hailey man was sentenced this month to three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of felony methamphetamine possession last October.
Jacob Emil Bunce, 34, received a five-year suspended prison sentence on Jan. 10 with three years fixed and two years indeterminate. In addition to his ordered probation and community service hours, he must complete Blaine County Drug Court, an intensive program that includes group therapy, frequent appearances in front of a judge and scrupulous drug testing.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson also ordered Bunce to pay a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended, $285 in court costs, $100 in DNA analysis costs and $97 in restitution to law enforcement. He faces an underlying sentence up to 60 days of discretionary jail time for violating any term or condition of probation.
Bunce was initially charged on April 7, 2021, with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The latter charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement he entered into on Oct. 18.
Bunce’s drug offenses originated from a traffic stop in Bellevue last April. According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harrison, a detective with the Sheriff’s Office informed Harrison on April 6 “of a person of interest … who was operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.”
According to the affidavit, Harrison made contact with the driver of a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado—Bunce—and informed him that his driver’s license was expired. During that interaction, Harrison saw in a cupholder of the center console what he presumed to be drug paraphernalia used to “ingest various drugs,” the affidavit states.
After Bunce was taken into custody, Harrison searched the truck and found 5 grams of methamphetamine divided into “two small clear bags.” The drugs were seized, confirmed to be meth in a field test and sent to the Idaho State Police lab for further analysis, Harrison wrote.
Court records filed on Jan. 10 note that Bunce has passed drug tests and demonstrated “commitment” to overcoming his addiction since his arrest last year. ￼
