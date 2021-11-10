A 49-year-old Hailey man was sentenced last Monday to two months in jail and three years of probation following a third conviction of driving under the influence, a felony.
Dave Martinez Munoz previously pleaded guilty to the charge on July 20 in a plea deal that dismissed a misdemeanor open container charge.
On Nov. 1, Blaine County 5th District Court Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Munoz to a 60-day jail term with five days’ credit for time served upon arrest and placed him on three years of supervised probation. Williamson also ordered Munoz to pay a $5,000 fine with $2,000 suspended, $500 in public-defender reimbursement, $290 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.
Munoz’s sentence additionally carries a one-year loss of driving privileges, a three-year requirement for a breathalyzer interlock ignition device and an underlying maximum prison sentence of five years for violating any term or condition of probation, as well as up to 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Defense attorney Keith Roark argued on Monday that his client had had “minimal” involvement with alcohol since his arrest in March and that it would be best for Munoz to enroll in Blaine County DUI Court. Williamson heeded that request, ordering the defendant to apply to DUI Court within 30 days and enroll in a Level 1 outpatient treatment program if not accepted.
Munoz also must seek and maintain employment as terms of his probation agreement.
At sentencing, Williamson granted Munoz a 30-day grace period to recuperate from shoulder surgery and 42 days to appeal the court judgement. On Nov. 29, Munoz must report to county jail; his release date is Jan. 23.
Munoz’s felony charge stems from an afternoon traffic stop on March 20, 2021, when he was pulled over in his silver Nissan Maxima near Walnut and Main streets in Hailey after allegedly failing to use a turn signal and veering across the opposite lane of traffic, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis.
Following a series of field sobriety tests, Munoz was arrested after providing blood-alcohol concentration samples of 0.126 and 0.128, above the legal limit of 0.08.
Munoz was convicted of two previous DUIs, in 2018 and 2019, in Blaine County and Baker County, Oregon, respectively, making this third DUI charge a felony. The offense carries up to 10 years in state prison, a $5,000 fine and a 5-year driver’s license suspension.
