A Hailey man is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly pinning and choking a woman on April 28 and driving drunk on May 4.
Kerry Scott Landrum, 51, was charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony driving under the influence on May 8, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers in the same document, which listed all charges as part of the same case.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, police were dispatched to a residence in Hailey around 8:40 p.m. on May 4 after the alleged victim called 911 to request a welfare check on Landrum.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told police that Landrum had been on a “drinking binge for the last two weeks” and had left their home in a white van. Shortly after making the 911 call, she reported back that Landrum had returned home and “busted down the door and [was] on the floor screaming profanities at her while she hid in the back room,” Lindley stated.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim reported that the May 4 incident was not the first time Landrum caused her to fear for her life. She allegedly told Lindley that when she tried to leave the house on April 28, Landrum attacked her by pinning her “against the wall with his forearm against her throat,” causing her to lose consciousness.
The woman had no memory of how she went from being pinned against the wall to laying on the floor with Kerry on top screaming at her,” Lindley stated. Lindley noted bruises on the woman’s inner arms “that looked like a thumb prints from being pinned to the floor.”
When questioned, Landrum allegedly told Lindley that “sometimes he has to defend himself from [the alleged victim].”
“Kerry appeared extremely intoxicated and was struggling to remember any events,” Lindley stated. “Kerry would tell me one story then tell me the same story but change half the details.”
Lindley stated he determined that Landrum had been driving.
“[Landrum’s van] had sand, gravel, and water on the tires and I could see the tire tracks going through a mud puddle from a recent rain … the engine bay was still warm to the touch, indicating the vehicle had just been driven,” Lindley stated.
Landrum was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and felony driving under the influence. The DUI charge is being treated as a felony because he has a previous felony DUI conviction from 2014.
Landrum was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center on a blood warrant after refusing to perform field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit. In the hospital, he allegedly resisted during the blood draw and “would not allow us to put him back in handcuffs,” Lindley stated.
In court on May 5, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim and set Landrum’s bond at $10,000. He is expected to return to Fifth District Court in Hailey for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel Dolan on June 27 at 3 p.m. ￼
Commented