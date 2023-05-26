A Hailey man is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly pinning and choking a woman on April 28 and driving drunk on May 4.

Kerry Scott Landrum, 51, was charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony driving under the influence on May 8, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers in the same document, which listed all charges as part of the same case.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, police were dispatched to a residence in Hailey around 8:40 p.m. on May 4 after the alleged victim called 911 to request a welfare check on Landrum.

