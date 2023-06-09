A Hailey man is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly attacking and beating a man outside his apartment, resulting in traumatic injuries too severe to be treated locally.

Jeremiah C. Symons, 45, was charged with felony aggravated assault on May 30 for causing “great bodily harm and/or permanent disability and/or permanent disfigurement,” according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutor Stacie Summerhill.

According to an affidavit from Hailey Police Department Officer Preston Wells, he and Sgt. Gavin Wrigley responded to a call that came in around 7:03 p.m. on May 26 for a man with “lacerations” lying on the ground in the hallway of a Woodside apartment complex.

