A Hailey man is facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly attacking and beating a man outside his apartment, resulting in traumatic injuries too severe to be treated locally.
Jeremiah C. Symons, 45, was charged with felony aggravated assault on May 30 for causing “great bodily harm and/or permanent disability and/or permanent disfigurement,” according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutor Stacie Summerhill.
According to an affidavit from Hailey Police Department Officer Preston Wells, he and Sgt. Gavin Wrigley responded to a call that came in around 7:03 p.m. on May 26 for a man with “lacerations” lying on the ground in the hallway of a Woodside apartment complex.
“When we came to the hallway … [the alleged victim] was lying in a small pool of blood, one of the neighbors [was] holding a towel to his face,” Wells stated.
Neighbors identified the suspect as Symons and described what he was wearing, according to the affidavit. Wells then found Symons outside on a bench, he stated, and Symons allegedly approached the officers and explained that he had felt compelled to attack the alleged victim to “protect” himself from the man’s “psychological manipulation.”
Symons also claimed that the alleged victim had “chased him into the hallway and tried to punch him,” Wells stated. The affidavit goes on to state that Symons admitted to kicking the alleged victim’s door, punching and knocking the man to the ground and “stomping on his head over and over and over and over and over and over and over.” Symons also stated that “he had a demon” and “did not regret what he did to [the alleged victim],” Wells noted in the affidavit.
After Symons was booked into the Blaine County Jail, Wells stated that he visited the alleged victim at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and found him with severe facial bleeding, bruising and rug burn.
The alleged victim was transported to the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for a broken nose, broken eye sockets and “crushed” sinuses, which impaired his breathing ability, Wells stated.
On May 30, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order barring Symons from contacting the alleged victim. She later voluntarily disqualified herself from the case and requested reassignment. No reason was given.
Symons remained in custody on $50,000 bond as of press time Thursday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan in Fifth District Court on June 13 at 2 p.m. ￼
