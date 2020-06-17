A Hailey man was detained during a traffic stop on June 3 and faces two separate felony cases, one for a felony drug trafficking charge and a second for being a fugitive in Idaho, with active warrants out of Nevada.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) investigation, Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on June 3 on state Highway 75 near Woodside Boulevard.
NET is a local multijurisdictional task force made up of officers and deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Sun Valley Police Department.
The press release states there were four people in the white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu—a female driver, two minor children and a male passenger, Abel Dominguez-Rivera, 33.
Based on a probable-cause affidavit for arrest written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, Reichert pulled over the Malibu for speeding. While checking the driver’s driving status, Sgt. Philip Rummel ran a K9 around the vehicle. According to the affidavit, the dog indicated on the vehicle, singling that there may be illegal drugs inside. Upon searching the Malibu, Reichert allegedly found a significant amount of a substance thought to be methamphetamine, totaling 149.5 grams in gross weight.
Dominguez-Rivera was arrested and charged with the two separate felonies in addition to a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly told deputies that all the substances in the vehicle were his, and not the driver’s.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Hansen, Dominguez-Rivera has two active warrants out of Nevada, one for unlawful use of a controlled substance and a second for trafficking a controlled substance.
Dominguez-Rivera was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, at which time a judge was to determine whether the felony charges were backed by sufficient evidence to move forward to District Court.
