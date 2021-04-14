A Hailey man faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Bellevue last week.
Jacob Emil Bunce, 34, was stopped around 2:15 p.m. on March 6 for allegedly driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Harrison states that Harrison was informed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen “of a person of interest … who was operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.” The affidavit does not state how Hansen knew that Bunce was driving the vehicle and that he had an expired driver’s license.
According to the affidavit, Harrison made contact with the driver of a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado—Bunce—and informed him that his driver’s license was expired. During that interaction, Harrison “observed a bong with a white residue, resting in the cup holder of the center console,” which Harrison presumed to be drug paraphernalia used to “ingest various drugs.”
Bunce was taken into custody and during a search of the vehicle, Harrison allegedly found “two small clear bags with a white crystal substance,” which was later tested and came back presumptively positive for methamphetamine, leading to the felony charge.
Bunce is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 20, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for Bunce to be bound over to District Court for prosecution on the felony offense.
