A Hailey man was charged with felony drug possession and felony driving under the influence in late December after he was allegedly found by police to have been driving over the legal blood-alcohol concentration limit with fentanyl on his person.
Travis Lee Davis, 51, faces up to 17 years in prison and fines up to $20,000 if convicted of the charges. He is facing a third drug paraphernalia possession charge, a misdemeanor, which carries an additional year in prison.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Madrid, the officer was patrolling near the Elkhorn light on state Highway 75 just past 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 when he observed a southbound 2011 white GMC Sierra driving “erratically,” with its tires first “centered over the white striped lane divider,” then crossing “over the yellow center lane divider approximately four times.”
Madrid stated that as he followed the GMC southbound, they passed another sheriff’s office vehicle with its lights on. Davis responded by slowing “to approximately 45 mph … but did not attempt to move over and [narrowly] missed [the other vehicle] with the front of [his] vehicle,” Madrid stated. Madrid then stopped Davis near the East Fork intersection, he wrote.
Upon making contact with the driver, Madrid stated that Davis displayed a “sluggish, lethargic demeanor,” was allegedly slurring his speech and had a strong “odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.
Davis allegedly denied drinking, stating that he smelled like alcohol because beer had been spilled on him at work, Madrid wrote.
Davis subsequently failed a battery of field-sobriety tests and submitted breathalyzer samples of .122 and .123, over the legal .08 limit, according to the police report. He was arrested and charged with felony DUI due to having two prior DUI convictions on his criminal record, including a DUI in Blaine County in 2014 and an excessive DUI in Blaine County in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Madrid wrote that after he arrested Davis, he conducted a pat-down and discovered a “green straw that Davis stated he used to snort [powder] tobacco.” The straw had a “white powdery substance” inside that Madrid believed to be “similar to cocaine,” the report states.
The powder tested presumptive-positive for both fentanyl and cocaine, Madrid wrote. Test results from the Idaho State Police lab were pending as of press time, and Davis has so far only been charged with one count of felony fentanyl possession, according to a criminal charging document filed by Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
Davis posted $10,000 bond on Dec. 30 and is due back in Fifth District Court for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel Dolan the afternoon of March 28.
As a condition of his release, he must refrain from alcohol, submit to rigorous drug testing and avoid bars, except for his workplace, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled at his arraignment on Dec. 30. ￼
