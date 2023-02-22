A Hailey man was charged with felony drug possession and felony driving under the influence in late December after he was allegedly found by police to have been driving over the legal blood-alcohol concentration limit with fentanyl on his person.

Travis Lee Davis, 51, faces up to 17 years in prison and fines up to $20,000 if convicted of the charges. He is facing a third drug paraphernalia possession charge, a misdemeanor, which carries an additional year in prison.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Madrid, the officer was patrolling near the Elkhorn light on state Highway 75 just past 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 when he observed a southbound 2011 white GMC Sierra driving “erratically,” with its tires first “centered over the white striped lane divider,” then crossing “over the yellow center lane divider approximately four times.”

