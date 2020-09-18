A Hailey man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence along with a misdemeanor of driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle following a traffic stop last Saturday.
Justin James Rumpeltes, 48, is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, at which time the judge will decide whether or not there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to district court for prosecution.
According to a probable cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Ruckle, Ruckle noticed a 2013 Toyota Tacoma cross over the double yellow line southbound on state Highway 75 near Serenade Lane in Ketchum around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Upon making contact with the driver, Rumpeltes, the deputy allegedly noted the smell of alcohol emitting from Rumpeltes’ breath and noted bloodshot and glassy eyes. Ruckle also allegedly found an open Bud Light can in the driver’s side door cup holder.
According to the affidavit, Rumpeltes refused to give a valid breath sample and was instead transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for a blood test. Those results are still pending. Rumpeltes has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2014 and a second in 2017, making this third DUI arrest a felony charge.
