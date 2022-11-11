A Hailey man was booked into the Blaine County jail Saturday afternoon on a count of felony attempted strangulation after allegedly causing a traumatic injury at an apartment in southern Hailey.
Payton Leo W. Schofield, 22, is charged with attempting to strangle a person “on or about” Nov. 5, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback. Schofield faces an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
A conviction of attempted strangulation carries a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $50,000.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Cpl. Jose Luna, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Woodside subdivision on Saturday afternoon for a possible domestic battery in progress. After hearing “yelling from the parking lot” and making contact with the alleged victim, Luna wrote that he observed an abrasion on the person’s lower abdomen and other “red scratch marks” on their body.
According to Luna’s statement, the alleged victim told police that Schofield had started an argument that escalated to “him pushing [the alleged victim] on the kitchen floor, getting on top of [them], slamming [their] head to the ground and choking” the person.
The alleged victim was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, where a nurse and doctor on call noted “clear signs of strangulation,” “head trauma” and a “traumatic” injury to the larynx, Luna stated.
Back at the Hailey apartment, Schofield allegedly told Luna and another officer that Saturday’s argument was just “a little disagreement” that had never gotten physical, according to the police report. Schofield allegedly contradicted that statement and said that he had in fact pushed the alleged victim, but in self-defense. He further claimed that the alleged victim had grabbed his hair, scratched him and “jumped” on him, Luna stated. As the interview process continued, however, Schofield allegedly admitted to wrestling the alleged victim on the ground and striking their head against the floor while on top of them with a “hand around [their] throat,” Luna wrote.
Schofield pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Monday afternoon through his attorney, Public Defender Doug Nelson, and was released on $5,000 bond, according to court records. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at which time prosecutor Stacie Summerhill must present sufficient evidence for the felony charge to proceed to District Court. In the meantime, Schofield was ordered not have contact with the alleged victim.
