A Hailey man was booked into the Blaine County jail Saturday afternoon on a count of felony attempted strangulation after allegedly causing a traumatic injury at an apartment in southern Hailey.

Payton Leo W. Schofield, 22, is charged with attempting to strangle a person “on or about” Nov. 5, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback. Schofield faces an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.

A conviction of attempted strangulation carries a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $50,000.

ejones@mtexpress.com