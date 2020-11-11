A Hailey man faces felony and misdemeanor offenses following an alleged altercation last week that resulted in his arrest.
Kenneth Morgan Uhrig, 66, of Hailey, faces a felony charge of attempted strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery after allegedly getting into an altercation with two men while trying to enter his alleged ex-partner’s apartment on Nov. 2.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Chief Steve England, two of the alleged victims testified that Uhrig showed up at the residence with a bat in hand. One alleged victim testified that they saw Uhrig get out of his vehicle with a bat, saying Uhrig “was going to attack [the alleged ex-partner] and the younger boys knocked him to the ground while I called 911.”
According to the report, during a police interview with the alleged ex-partner police discovered that Uhrig had attempted to strangle that person the night before, on Nov. 1, leading to the felony attempted strangulation charge.
Uhrig was released on a bond of $1,500 on Nov. 3, after pleading not guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17, at which time a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the felony charge to be proceed to District Court.
