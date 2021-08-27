A Hailey man has been charged with one felony county of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following a report of a man with a gun making threats against other people.
Levi Young, 26, was arrested on Aug. 19 around 8:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Hailey Police Department and the Bellevue Marshal’s Office during the alleged incident that led to Young’s arrest.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Philip Rummel, police were dispatched to a residence on Broadford Road where Young was allegedly threatening family members with a gun.
The affidavit goes on to state that in the process of taking Young into custody for threatening individuals with a deadly weapon—a felony offense—he attempted to remove a law enforcement officer’s Taser weapon, leading to the misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an arrest.
Young had a first appearance in Blaine County’s 5th District Magistrate Court last Friday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 31, at which time a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to district court for prosecution.
Commented