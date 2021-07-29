A Hailey resident drowned in the Henry's Fork of the Snake River on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
Police suspect that James Hill slipped in the river and could not get up, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday email. Hill was identified by Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye.
Dye was not available Thursday to verify the man’s age and time of death, nor to discuss the nature of the investigation into his death.
Multiple personnel from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, Idaho State Police, Life Flight and Harriman State Park responded to a 911 call of a possible drowning around 12:30 p.m. on July 26, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was initially discovered about a mile south of Last Chance, an old resort community near Island Park.
“The caller stated that he had found a man floating in the river … [E]mergency personnel were able to get on scene and pronounced him deceased,” the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported.
As of press time Thursday, no further information was available about Hill or the circumstances of his death.
This is a developing story.
