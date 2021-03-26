A Hailey man faces a felony DUI charge following an arrest on March 20.
Dave Martinez Munoz, 48, was pulled over in his silver Nissan Maxima around 1:30 p.m. near Walnut and Main streets in Hailey after he allegedly failed to use a turn signal and veered across the opposite lane of traffic, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis.
Following a series of field sobriety tests, Munoz was arrested after providing a blood-alcohol concentration sample of 0.126/0.128, above the legal limit of 0.08.
Munoz was convicted of two previous DUIs, in 2018 and 2019, in Blaine County and Baker County, Ore., respectively, making this third DUI charge a felony offense. In addition to the felony, Munoz also faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing an open container of alcohol at the time of his arrest.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, at which time a judge will decide whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to District Court for prosecution.
