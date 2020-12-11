A Hailey man faces two charges after allegedly keeping his partner captive for several hours in his vehicle on the night of Nov. 21.
Eduardo Arteaga, 26, was arraigned on the felony charges of kidnaping in the second degree and misdemeanor domestic battery on Nov. 23. He has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the felony charge next week.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Casey R. Ward, Ward followed up on a report of domestic battery the morning of Nov. 22, after the alleged victim went to the hospital to receive medical attention. She told the officer that the evening before, she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument at a relative’s house in Hailey. Ward wrote. According to the affidavit, Arteaga consumed five beers before they left the relative’s house. Once home, the argument became physical when Arteaga took the alleged victim’s phone and “…in doing so scraped [the alleged victim’s] stomach, causing pain and cramping.” She told police she was nine weeks pregnant at the time.
Arteaga allegedly agreed to take the victim to the hospital to seek treatment, but never did. Instead, according to the affidavit for arrest, Arteaga drove her around in his vehicle for several hours, and each time she tried to get out of the vehicle, Arteaga would force her back to the vehicle.
A St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center nurse reported that the alleged victim had multiple bruises across her body.
Arteaga is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week, at which time a judge will determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence for the felony kidnapping charge to move to district court.
