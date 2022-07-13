A Hailey man faces up to life in prison for allegedly committing rape in Hailey on or around July 9.
Jose Neptali Alvarenga Canan, 33, was arrested and charged with the felony on Saturday, July 9, after dispatchers received a 911 text from the alleged victim, a female resident of Minidoka County.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Assistant Chief Todd Peck, officers responded to an apartment complex in the Woodside area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of sexual violence from the woman.
The alleged victim told police that Canan, an acquaintance, had used force and violence to rape her early that morning and tried to repeat the crime in daylight hours, prompting her to text 911.
Upon arrival, police located Canan and the alleged victim in the apartment, separated both and held interviews in the rear of two police vehicles, Peck wrote.
The alleged victim reported that she fell asleep in Canan’s residence, woke up to him raping her in the early morning hours of July 9, told him “no” and attempted to move away, but the rape continued.
“When [the victim] attempted to move away, Jose wrapped her with his arms, not allowing her to move,” Peck wrote.
The woman told police that she had stayed at Canan’s apartment after the crime and that Canan had tried to rape her again before officers arrived, first pulling off her clothing and then turning up the stereo to muffle her shouts.
“Just as [the alleged victim] stopped resisting, her telephone rang, which caused Jose to stop his actions … Jose fell asleep on his bed,” Peck wrote. “As Jose was sleeping, [the alleged victim] texted [emergency communications] and officers arrived.”
Canan, however, told police through an interpreter that their sexual interactions were consensual and that the alleged victim had initiated and even “insisted” on the interactions.
Canan’s home was searched by police and the alleged victim was transported to Boise for a sexual assault examination over the weekend, Peck stated. DNA results from the search and exam were not available as of Monday afternoon.
Canan remains in the custody of the Blaine County jail on $50,000 bond with an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning he may be deported, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Canan is due back in court for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan will determine if the case should proceed to Fifth District Court as a felony. ￼
