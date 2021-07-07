A 22-year-old Hailey man faces two felony charges for allegedly having intercourse with a minor several months ago, without consent.
Jonathan Arroyo-Torres faces one charge of rape in which the victim is under the age of 16 and the perpetrator is 18 years or older, as well as a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16 for an alleged incident that took place in April.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis, the alleged victim and the alleged victim’s father came to the Blaine County Public Safety Facility on June 29 to report a sex crime.
The alleged victim told police that approximately one to two months ago, Arroyo-Torres entered her bedroom and began kissing the her.
The affidavit goes on to detail an alleged sexual interaction, including oral sex and vaginal sex, which the alleged victim says was not consensual.
In a police interview on June 30, Arroyo-Torres admitted to the intercourse but stated it was consensual and that he knew the alleged victim to be underage, according to the affadavit.
Arroyo-Torres is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13, at which time a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to district court, where felony cases are tried.
