A Hailey man faces up to life in prison, a $50,000 fine and a requirement to register as a sex offender for allegedly committing rape in Carey on or around April 5.
Jorge Ulises Chona-Blanco, 44, was arrested and charged with the felony on Thursday, April 7, following a delayed report of a possible domestic battery, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. As of Thursday, he remained in the custody of the Blaine County Jail on $30,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed on April 8 by Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback, Chona-Blanco is charged with rape and using “force or violence” to overcome resistance.
In a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed with the court on April 8, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kristen Quinton wrote that police responded to a “delayed possible domestic battery” in Carey around 8 a.m. on April 7.
During an interview that day, the alleged victim told Quinton and BCSO Deputy Chrisian Crusberg that Chona-Blanco had become violent around April 4, according to the report. His behavior allegedly progressed to sexual violence “around three o’clock in the morning” on April 5, Quinton wrote.
During the interview later that week, Quinton noted signs of sexual violence on the alleged victim, according to the affidavit.
At Chona-Blanco’s initial appearance in Felony Magistrate Court on Friday, April 8, Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback made note of the defendant’s criminal history and asked the court to enter a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim and other members of the community.
Chona-Blanco is due back in court the morning of Tuesday, April 19, for a preliminary hearing, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan will determine if the case should proceed to Fifth District Court as a felony. ￼
