A Hailey man is facing a potential seven-year prison sentence and $15,000 fine after Hailey Police Department officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia in his home during a probation search last month.

Tony L. Sanchez, 43, was arrested May 16 following a call to police from his probation officer that Sanchez was “recently using drugs.”

According to a probable-cause affidavit by Officer Jeremiah Linderman, the officer was tasked with searching Sanchez’s room “for any illegal items.”

