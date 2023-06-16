A Hailey man is facing a potential seven-year prison sentence and $15,000 fine after Hailey Police Department officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia in his home during a probation search last month.
Tony L. Sanchez, 43, was arrested May 16 following a call to police from his probation officer that Sanchez was “recently using drugs.”
According to a probable-cause affidavit by Officer Jeremiah Linderman, the officer was tasked with searching Sanchez’s room “for any illegal items.”
While opening a Q-Tip box, “I discovered a crystal-like substance and white powdery substance inside two small Ziplock baggies,” he stated. “Through my training and experience I recognized the substance’s to be consistent with methamphetamine and cocaine.”
Linderman stated that both baggies were “tested using NARK 2 testing kits” and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.
“Inside the wooden cabinet I discovered multiple syringes, which from my training and experience I know are used to inject methamphetamine,” Linderman stated.
Linderman stated that Sanchez denied using the substances in an interview and told police he had “put [the meth] in [the box] and forgot about it” after taking it from “one of my other roommates.”
“Corporal Gustavo Cervantes and I collected the cocaine and methamphetamine, which was taken to the Hailey Police Department where it was photographed, weighed, and placed in to temporary evidence,” Linderman stated.
Sanchez is due back in court for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of June 20 before Judge Daniel Dolan. He is being represented by Public Defender Doug Nelson. ￼
Commented