A Hailey resident has been charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury following an alleged altercation on Tuesday at the couple’s home.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Jacy Baird, Baird and another officer were dispatched to a residence in Hailey around 10 p.m. for a reported of a domestic battery.
Once at the residence, Baird made contact with the alleged perpetrator, Chad Neil Moxley, 41, who allegedly told Baird that he had been arguing with his wife all day, but that the argument had never turned physical.
While speaking with the alleged victim, Baird noted “a large bruised swollen area above her right eye,” and “[the alleged victim’s] right eye lid was also starting to bruise and had a bluish color to it,” the affidavit states.
The woman allegedly said this was not the first time there had been a physical altercation and that it had happened “multiple times in the past.” According to the affidavit, the alleged victim’s left eye was also beginning to swell as Baird spoke with her and the top of her forehead was red. She reported that the argument began when she started listening to a song on the TV that caused Moxley to get angry, come out of the bedroom and call the alleged victim “stupid.”
Moxley was arrested by Hailey Police on Tuesday night and had an initial appearance on Wednesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 24 with 5th District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle. Following the hearing, during which argument and evidence may be presented to the judge, Haemmerle will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony offense in District Court.
