A Hailey man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges following a traffic stop in the early hours of Sunday.
Rodolfo Lee Chavez, 24, was pulled over by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Slinker around 4 a.m. after Slinker noticed a vehicle approaching his patrol car with its high beams on, rather than dimming them upon approach, Slinker wrote in a probable cause for arrest affidavit.
Upon making contact with the driver of the 2007 Mazda—Chavez—Slinker noticed bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol, Chavez was given a series of field sobriety tests and breathalyzer tests and allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of .206, according to the affidavit.
Chavez has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2016 and a second in 2019, making this third DUI charge a felony offense. Chavez also had a suspended driver’s license at the time of his arrest, leading to the misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, at which time the judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to district court as a felony.
Commented