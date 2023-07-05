A Hailey resident was charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury and misdemeanor battery on June 16 after a dispute with his ex-partner and an Uber driver allegedly escalated to a physical altercation on the evening before.
Francisco L. Oregon-Laveriano, 42—who also resides in Gooding, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office—allegedly pulled his ex-partner out of a car and threw her to the ground, causing knee, leg, and hand injuries to the woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
Oregon-Laverianois also accused of punching an Uber driver several times, resulting in a misdemeanor battery charge.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Madrid, he and other deputies were dispatched to the intersection of state Highway 75 and Hospital Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, for a report of domestic battery in progress.
“I arrived at the dispatched location and observed multiple cars in the road on Cliffside Drive,” Madrid stated. “I approached the vehicles with other responding law enforcement personnel and observed a male … bleeding from the face area. There was another male, identified as [Oregon-Laveriano], and a female … who were standing near each other on the road.”
The alleged male victim had “blood coming from his nose and upper lip,” Madrid stated. The woman had “abrasions to [the] right knee with fresh blood” and “fresh red bruising” on her leg, as well as blood on her hand, he stated.
According to the Uber driver’s account, he was stopped in his vehicle speaking with the woman in the passenger seat when he observed Oregon-Laveriano “approach the car and gaze into the back seat … through the driver-side window” before opening the passenger door to confront the woman, Madrid stated.
According to the driver’s report, Oregon-Laveriano next pulled the woman out of the passenger door “forcefully” before striking her “approximately three times in her upper torso with closed fist.”
Then, Madrid stated, Oregon-Laveriano allegedly confronted the driver. The woman allegedly put herself between both males to break up the fight but was unsuccessful, and Oregon-Laveriano allegedly “punched [the driver] approximately eight times in the face area” and threw the woman “to the ground approximately three separate times,” Madrid stated.
Both the driver and passenger refused to be transported to the hospital.
When interviewed, Oregon-Laveriano allegedly admitted to striking the driver “in the face once” due to the driver’s “relationship” with his ex-partner. He “did not admit to striking” his ex-partner, according to Madrid.
Oregon-Laveriano “had no observable injuries and did not have any complaints of pain,” Madrid stated.
At his initial arraignment in Fifth District Court on June 16, Oregon-Laveriano pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge through his attorney, Public Defender Selim Star. He did not enter a plea related to the felony charge.
That same day, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order shielding both alleged victims from Oregon-Laveriano and stipulated that Oregon-Laveriano must only return to his residence in Hailey with police supervision.
Oregon-Laveriano was placed on an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his arrest, allowing ICE to potentially take custody of him, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
The results of his preliminary hearing before Haemmerle on June 29 were not immediately available over the holiday weekend. As of Friday, July 1, Oregon-Laveriano remained in custody on $10,000 bond. ￼
