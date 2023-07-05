A Hailey resident was charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury and misdemeanor battery on June 16 after a dispute with his ex-partner and an Uber driver allegedly escalated to a physical altercation on the evening before.

Francisco L. Oregon-Laveriano, 42—who also resides in Gooding, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office—allegedly pulled his ex-partner out of a car and threw her to the ground, causing knee, leg, and hand injuries to the woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.

Oregon-Laverianois also accused of punching an Uber driver several times, resulting in a misdemeanor battery charge.

