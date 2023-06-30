A Hailey man is facing up to 11 years of prison time for allegedly inflicting traumatic injuries on a woman and fleeing with her cell phone after she dialed 911.
Peter Kilpatrick Heekin, 52, of Hailey, was arrested by the Hailey Police Department around noon on June 23 on a warrant for the alleged crime of felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury, as well as misdemeanor interference with a telecommunication line.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Hailey Assistant Chief Todd Peck, officers were dispatched to the Northridge area of Hailey around 9:33 a.m. on June 23 after a woman called 911 “yelling she needed help” prior to the call disconnecting. Blaine County Emergency Communications traced the call to the alleged victim’s residence, where Heekin also lives but was not present at the time, Peck stated.
The officer wrote that he met the woman at the front door and found her “holding a blood- soaked napkin to her head” with a “large amount” of blood on her face and clothes. According to the affidavit, she told Peck that she and Heekin began arguing and she “went upstairs to get away from Peter, but Peter followed her,” “threw a tennis ball at her” and “swung his hand at her.” The latter strike to her face caused the coffee mug she was holding to hit her face and “project the coffee onto the wall and couch,” Peck stated. The alleged victim also alleged that Heekin had history of being “both verbally and physically abusive” to her, according to his report.
Peck stated that he observed spilled coffee and blood on the floor upstairs and blood in a nearby bathroom, “down the stairs and in the area at the bottom of the stairs,” consistent with the alleged victim’s account. The woman also told Peck that Heekin had taken her phone and driven off in his truck as soon as he realized she called 911, but she was able to speak with a 911 dispatcher for a few moments because she “still had an AirPod [headphone] inside her ear,” Peck stated.
The alleged victim initially refused treatment but later drove herself to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with Peck escorting her, Peck stated. The officer wrote that he subsequently broadcast an “attempt to locate” Heekin and his “black Ford F150” and requested a cell phone ping to locate the man, leading to his arrest hours later.
Heekin posted $50,000 bond one day after his arrest, court records show. He is currently being represented by attorney Michael Kraynick and is due back in Fifth District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan on July 11 at 1:30 p.m., at which point Peck, the alleged victim and other witnesses may testify. ￼
Commented