A Hailey man is facing up to 11 years of prison time for allegedly inflicting traumatic injuries on a woman and fleeing with her cell phone after she dialed 911.

Peter Kilpatrick Heekin, 52, of Hailey, was arrested by the Hailey Police Department around noon on June 23 on a warrant for the alleged crime of felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury, as well as misdemeanor interference with a telecommunication line.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Hailey Assistant Chief Todd Peck, officers were dispatched to the Northridge area of Hailey around 9:33 a.m. on June 23 after a woman called 911 “yelling she needed help” prior to the call disconnecting. Blaine County Emergency Communications traced the call to the alleged victim’s residence, where Heekin also lives but was not present at the time, Peck stated.

