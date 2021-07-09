A Hailey man faces felony charges of driving under the influence and eluding law enforcement following a short pursuit around Hailey on the evening of June 14.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Gustavo Cervantes, Cervantes was dispatched to an area near East Bullion Street for a report of an intoxicated driver. In pursuing the reported vehicle—a tan 2014 Dodge Ram 1500—Cervantes said that he saw the truck “weaving within its lane and coming approximately a foot and a half from vehicles parked on the side of Main Street” in Hailey.
Once Cervantes turned on his emergency lights, the driver allegedly failed to yield “and proceeded to elude me while increasing its speed,” Cervantes wrote in the affidavit. The truck allegedly reached speeds of up to 60 mph before ultimately crashing into a parked car on East Croy Street.
According to Cervantes’ report, the driver then jumped out of the truck and ran into an apartment.
The man was identified as Juan Juarez-Bedolla, 40, and due to four previous DUI convictions, was charged with a felony DUI following the suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol. Juarez-Bedolla refused to give a breathalyzer sample. A blood draw was obtained through a warrant; that sample will be tested for blood-alcohol levels.
Juarez-Bedolla is now scheduled for an arraignment in district court on July 12, at which time he will have to enter a plea on the charges against him.
Commented