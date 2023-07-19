A Hailey man is facing up to 15 years in state prison for allegedly attempting to strangle his female partner in the early-morning hours of July 3.
According to a charging document filed by prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, 36-year-old Maxwell Ian McDaniel allegedly “willfully and unlawfully” placed his hands on the woman’s neck, inhibiting her ability to breathe. McDaniel was also charged in Summerhill’s document with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor interference or obstruction of a telecommunication line.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Hailey Police Officer Jeremiah Linderman, officers from the Hailey Police Department and Bellevue Marshal’s Office were called to a residence in the Woodside section of Hailey around 4:22 a.m. for a domestic fight in progress. Blaine County Emergency Communications told Linderman that a woman was on the phone with 911, and that the operator could hear a man attempting to take the phone away from her, according to the affidavit.
Upon arrival, Linderman said he found the alleged victim “(having) a hard time walking,” with “a large bruise approximately 3-4 inches in width that went across (her) neck from her left ear to her right ear,” “bruising on (her) left ear,” “bleeding from her shins” and “bruising on the back of her head near the base.”
McDaniel had “multiple scratch marks on (his) stomach, chest, back and arms” between 1-4 inches long that were “deep enough to bleed,” according to Linderman’s affidavit.
“I observed the scratch marks all went along the same direction from head to toe. The marks appeared to be self-defense wounds,” Linderman stated.
The officer also observed in the home “multiple items on the ground, a broken TV, blood stains, and vomit, which was evident of a physical altercation,” he wrote.
When asked what happened, the woman told Linderman that McDaniel had left her at a bar in Hailey, gone home and vomited in their bed, sparking an argument between them. She said after she woke him up he “began to attack” and “strangle” her, “lunge” at her, throw her on the ground and slam her head into the floor.
The woman also reported being in fear of her life, Linderman stated.
According to the report, McDaniel had a different story. He allegedly told Linderman that there was a “point” where he had his knee on the alleged victim’s chest that night, but only because she was the aggressor and “wouldn’t stop coming at” him.
McDaniel also denied having any argument with the woman before bed and claimed that he woke up to her “attacking him.”
At McDaniel’s arraignment on July 3, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered $10,000 bond and a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim. McDaniel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. before Judge Daniel Dolan. ￼
Commented