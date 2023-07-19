A Hailey man is facing up to 15 years in state prison for allegedly attempting to strangle his female partner in the early-morning hours of July 3.

According to a charging document filed by prosecutor Stacie Summerhill, 36-year-old Maxwell Ian McDaniel allegedly “willfully and unlawfully” placed his hands on the woman’s neck, inhibiting her ability to breathe. McDaniel was also charged in Summerhill’s document with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor interference or obstruction of a telecommunication line.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Hailey Police Officer Jeremiah Linderman, officers from the Hailey Police Department and Bellevue Marshal’s Office were called to a residence in the Woodside section of Hailey around 4:22 a.m. for a domestic fight in progress. Blaine County Emergency Communications told Linderman that a woman was on the phone with 911, and that the operator could hear a man attempting to take the phone away from her, according to the affidavit.

