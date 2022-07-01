A Hailey man faces a potential seven-year prison sentence after police allegedly found cocaine in his car and pants pocket during a traffic stop north of Hailey last week.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Joseph Flynn, 42, was pulled over around 4:30 p.m. on June 21 near Zinc Spur Road off state Highway 75 for failing to appear on a previous misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges.
A police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Reichert stated that Flynn’s vehicle was searched after Reichert allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath.
“While searching Flynn’s person, I found a small clear Ziploc-style baggie in the small coin pocket on the right side of his jeans. In the bag was a white powder that I recognized from my training and experience to be cocaine,” Reichert stated. “During a search of the [vehicle], an additional small Ziploc-style baggie of crystalline white powder was found in between the driver’s seat and center console.”
Flynn admitted that the powder was cocaine, according to Reichert. The deputy also allegedly found an open beer bottle on the floorboard and discovered that Flynn had been driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to the report.
Flynn was subsequently charged with felony cocaine possession, misdemeanor driving without privileges and misdemeanor driving with an open container of alcohol. The substance in both bags later field-tested presumptive positive for cocaine at the Sheriff’s Office and was sent to the Idaho State Police lab for confirmation.
At his arraignment hearing on June 22 in Fifth District Court in Hailey, Flynn’s attorney, public defender Doug Nelson, asked for bond to be set at $2,500, while prosecutor Stacie Summerhill argued for bond at $10,000. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle set Flynn’s bond at $7,500, which he posted shortly thereafter.
Flynn is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of July 26, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan must find sufficient evidence to bind over the case to District Court to proceed as a felony. ￼
