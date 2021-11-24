A Hailey man was booked into the Blaine County Jail on Saturday night for attempted strangulation, a felony punishable by incarceration for up to 15 years in Idaho.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 11:04 p.m. on Nov. 20 to a residence in north Hailey for a possible domestic violence situation following a 911 hang-up.
Upon investigation, 51-year-old Hailey resident James Brian Dobos was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As of Monday afternoon, Dobos was in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center pending arraignment in Magistrate Court Monday afternoon.
Court records show that Dobos posted $2,500 bond on Monday afternoon.
Dobos is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, at which time Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill must present sufficient evidence for the felony charge to proceed to District Court. ￼
