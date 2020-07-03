Hailey resident Sergio Diaz-Rodriguez was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on May 11 for witness intimidation; three days later, he was taken back into custody by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation by allegedly possessing methamphetamine during a routine residence check by his probation officer.
Diaz-Rodriguez, 26, remains in custody at the Blaine County jail, and is scheduled for a jury trial on his new felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in October.
According to court records, Diaz-Rodriguez was initially arrested on Nov. 2 after verbally threatening a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Team involved in the arrest of two Blaine County residents in October.
Diaz-Rodriguez threatened the life of the confidential informant, saying, “[Y]ou will be cut open like a pig,” according to an affidavit for arrest. Diaz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the felony witness intimidation charge on Feb. 27. During his sentencing in District Court on May 11, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson said “people should not be subject to intimidation because they are a witness,” adding that the case cuts to the heart of the judicial system.
Ultimately, Williamson sentenced Diaz-Rodriguez to three years supervised probation, with a maximum of five years in prison if probation were to be revoked due to violations.
On May 14, during a routine residence check, deputies allegedly found methamphetamine at Diaz-Rodriguez’s residence, a violation of his probation terms.
According to court documents, he is scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on the probation violation in October, following a jury trial scheduled to begin Oct. 6 for the meth possession charge.
