A Hailey man is facing up to 14 years in state prison for allegedly ordering pizza twice from a chain pizza restaurant in Hailey using counterfeit bills and defrauding a chain discount store in Bellevue using the same fake bills.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Lt. Charles Cox, an officer was dispatched to the pizza establishment at 12:50 p.m. on July 2 to investigate two fraudulent transactions. In an interview, the store manager told the officer that a delivery driver had tried to deliver pizza that morning to a man named “Mayo” in the light-industrial district of south Woodside.
After putting in the order, the man—later identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Ortega-Aguayo—allegedly asked if the driver had change for a “$50 or $100” and handed her a “counterfeit $50 bill” that said “Replica” on it, according to Cox’s report. The delivery driver said she immediately recognized the $50 bill as a “fake” and refused it, after which point Ortega-Aguayo paid with a $100 bill, Cox stated.
According to the store manager, the restaurant discovered that it had received another counterfeit $50 bill on June 27 that matched the same one Ortega-Aguayo tried to use on July 2, Cox stated. The bill had “a plastic feel,” the word “Replica” printed on it, and “tape on the bottom,” according to the report.
When confronted by police at his residence, Ortega-Aguayo allegedly denied ordering pizza on June 27 and showed Cox the bill he tried to give the delivery driver, explaining that it was given to him by a friend. The bill was “identical” to the fake $50 recovered at the restaurant, Cox stated.
Ortega-Aguayo’s second charge of forgery comes from a fraudulent transaction made in Bellevue the next day. According to a police report filed by Bellevue Deputy Marshal Joseph Thayer, a “regular customer” came into the Bellevue store shortly before 9 p.m. on June 28 to transfer $300 cash onto a digital currency application on his phone. The customer, identified as Ortega-Aguayo using surveillance footage, allegedly handed the clerk six counterfeit $50 bills, which the unsuspecting clerk accepted and put into the register, Thayer stated. The bills were discovered by the store manager later that evening during her nightly cash drop, Thayer stated, and were verified as fake using a currency marker.
“Upon viewing [surveillance video of the transaction], it is visible that [the clerk] scanned Emmanuel’s phone and Emmanuel proceeded to hand [him] six $50 dollar bills along with other loose cash for other items purchased in the store,” Thayer stated. “All six bills [had] a slick plastic like feel to them, with the same serial number.”
At his initial arraignment in court on July 3, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill outlined Ortega-Aguayo’s prior record and asked him to be banned from both establishments. He was released on $20,000 bond on July 31. That same day, he was arraigned in 5th District Court, at which time he pleaded not guilty to both counts of forgery through his attorney, public defender Doug Nelson. Ortega-Aguayo has a two-day jury trial scheduled for Dec. 12. ￼
