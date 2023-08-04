Bellevue Marshal badge

A Hailey man is facing up to 14 years in state prison for allegedly ordering pizza twice from a chain pizza restaurant in Hailey using counterfeit bills and defrauding a chain discount store in Bellevue using the same fake bills.

According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Department Lt. Charles Cox, an officer was dispatched to the pizza establishment at 12:50 p.m. on July 2 to investigate two fraudulent transactions. In an interview, the store manager told the officer that a delivery driver had tried to deliver pizza that morning to a man named “Mayo” in the light-industrial district of south Woodside.

After putting in the order, the man—later identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Ortega-Aguayo—allegedly asked if the driver had change for a “$50 or $100” and handed her a “counterfeit $50 bill” that said “Replica” on it, according to Cox’s report. The delivery driver said she immediately recognized the $50 bill as a “fake” and refused it, after which point Ortega-Aguayo paid with a $100 bill, Cox stated.

